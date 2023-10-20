Seton Hall Prep cross-country teams finish second at Super Essex Conference Championship races

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team competed in the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championship races at Branch Brook Park in Newark. All three levels finished in second place.

The varsity scored 74 points to 52 for Columbia. The scoring was locked up by senior Connor Schmit, 17 minutes, 26.50 seconds; sophomore Andrew Burkitt, 17:44.42; senior Ben Brennan, 17:50.02; and sophomores Nick Cirelli, 18:00.83; and Dan Bevington, 18:17.26. Other runners in the race were sophomores Tommy Basinger, 18:29.96 and Ronan Carter, 18:44.99.

In the JV race, strong efforts were by freshmen Charlie Grube, 18:47; Eamon McConnon, 19:07; junior Christian Doltz-Carrizo, 19:13; seniors Taylor Mason, 19:38 and Owen Giblin, 20:06. The team score was Columbia 15 and Seton Hall Prep 65.

Scoring for the freshman team were Peyton Roy, 12:10; Jackson Melchiore, 12:26; Alex Parvulescu, 12:29; Cameron Arana, 13:00 and Ben Cuomo, 13:06. The team score was Livingston 28 and Seton Hall Prep 36.