Seton Hall Prep football falls to St. Joseph Regional

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped its third game in a row, losing to St. Joseph Regional from Montvale, 42-17, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Oct. 22.

On the Green Knights’ first possession of the game they went 70 yards in seven plays, scoring a touchdown with 4:18 left in the first quarter and taking a 7-0 lead.

On the Pirates’ next drive they went 51 yards in 11 plays, with junior Jack Catchpole Jr. kicking a 38-yard field goal to cut the St. Joe’s lead to 7-3 with 9:19 left in the second quarter.

Late in the quarter after a St. Joe’s punt, the Pirates went 61 yards in 10 plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan lofting a 5-yard scoring pass to junior Casey O’Sullivan to give Seton Hall Prep a 10-7 lead with :16 left in the second quarter.

After senior Elijah Rippey’s fourth interception of the season, the Pirates drove 40 yards in nine plays with Londergan hitting senior Brody Davis with a 3-yard scoring pass to extend the Pirates’ lead to 17-7 with 7:00 left in the third quarter. St. Joe’s scored two touchdowns later in the quarter to take a 21-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Green Knights scored three touchdowns in the quarter to record the victory.

SHP final stats:

Passing

Quarterback Londergan: 24-of-38, 229 yards, 2 TDs, 2 interceptions.

Receiving

Receiver Davis: 10 catches for 96 yards, 1 TD.

Defense

Junior defensive back Jaylen McClain: 12 tackles.

Rippey: 11 tackles, 1 interception.

SHP is ranked in the following polls: