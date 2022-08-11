Seton Hall Prep football opens season at Rumble in the Raritan

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team, under head coach Bill Fitzgerald, will open the regular season on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Pope John of Sparta, in the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium at 1 p.m.

Last season, the SHP Pirates finished with a 7-4 record, including beating Pope John, 51-7, in the season opener. In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Non-Public A state playoffs, the fifth-seeded Pirates defeated No.12 seed St. John Vianney, 49-0, in the first round and lost to fourth-seeded St. Peter’s Prep, of Jersey City, 21-20, in the quarterfinals to end the season.