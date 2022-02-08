Seton Hall Prep football players commit to colleges

NJFCA also honors several area players, coaches

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The following senior football players at Seton Hall Prep have made commitments for football for the fall of 2022.

  • Kevin Agnew: Amherst College.
  • Jackson Collins: Bates College.
  • Nick Conforti: Yale University.
  • Jaden Craig: Harvard University.
  • Jackson Dowd: Lehigh University.
  • Byron Maddox: Hobart College.
  • Matthew Monteleone: Amherst College.
  • Nick Olivola: Union College.
  • James Palaia: Union College.
  • Myles Thomason: University of New Hampshire.
  • Jack Tousey: Dickinson College.

The New Jersey Football Coaches Association recently announced its Super 100 all-state team, as well as its coaches and assistant coaches of the year for the 2021 season. From the North 2 section: Nick Conforti, Seton Hall Prep; Jaden Craig, Seton Hall Prep; Justin Evans-Jenkins, Irvington; Makhi Green, West Orange; Stephen Henry, Columbia; Kyle Louis, East Orange Campus. Coach of the Year, Group 4: Ashley Pierre, Irvington. Assistant Coach of the Year, Group 5: John Jacob, East Orange Campus. 

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP

 

  

