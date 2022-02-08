Seton Hall Prep football players commit to colleges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The following senior football players at Seton Hall Prep have made commitments for football for the fall of 2022.

Kevin Agnew: Amherst College.

Jackson Collins: Bates College.

Nick Conforti: Yale University.

Jaden Craig: Harvard University.

Jackson Dowd: Lehigh University.

Byron Maddox: Hobart College.

Matthew Monteleone: Amherst College.

Nick Olivola: Union College.

James Palaia: Union College.

Myles Thomason: University of New Hampshire.

Jack Tousey: Dickinson College.

The New Jersey Football Coaches Association recently announced its Super 100 all-state team, as well as its coaches and assistant coaches of the year for the 2021 season. From the North 2 section: Nick Conforti, Seton Hall Prep; Jaden Craig, Seton Hall Prep; Justin Evans-Jenkins, Irvington; Makhi Green, West Orange; Stephen Henry, Columbia; Kyle Louis, East Orange Campus. Coach of the Year, Group 4: Ashley Pierre, Irvington. Assistant Coach of the Year, Group 5: John Jacob, East Orange Campus.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP