Seton Hall Prep football players earn all-county honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Several Seton Hall Prep football players have earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5, and Non-Public A, honors, as selected by the county coaches.

First team offense

Liam Londergan, Seton Hall Prep, junior quarterback.

Dylan Kohler, Seton Hall Prep, senior lineman.

Second team offense

Mason Mac, Seton Hall Prep, senior skill position.

Declan McKiernan, Seton Hall Prep, junior lineman.

First team special teams

Darren Burton II, Seton Hall Prep, senior returner.

First team defense

Jaylen McClain, Seton Hall Prep, junior at-large selection.

Second team defense

Reggie Williams, Seton Hall Prep, senior lineman.

Kelvin Williams, Seton Hall Prep, senior linebacker.

Honorable mention

Elijah Rippey, Seton Hall Prep, senior.

Londergan completed 180 of 296 passes, 61 percent, for 1,811 yards, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also carried 65 times for a team-leading 436 yards, 6.7 yards per carry, with five touchdowns. Mac led the team in receptions with 38 and was second in receiving yards with 423 with one touchdown. Reggie Williams and Kelvin Williams are brothers who reside in West Orange.

Rippey led the Pirates in both tackles with 133 and interceptions with four. Kelvin Williams was second on the team in tackles with 86, and McClain was third with 83, including one sack and one interception.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/SHP