Seton Hall Prep football players earn conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Football Conference has announced their all-division teams.

The following Seton Hall Prep players were honored:

UNITED RED DIVISION

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Michael Dunmore, senior running back

Stats: 173 carries for 974 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Tyler Dunn, senior lineman.

Casey O’Sullivan, senior tight end.

Stats: 16 catches for 164 yards.

DEFENSE

Christian Black, senior linebacker.

Stats: 87 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles caused, 2 fumble recoveries.

Jaylen McClain, senior safety.

Stats:126 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 1 blocked field goals.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jack Catchpole, senior placekicker.

Stats: 29-of-31 extra points, 12-of-13 field goals.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Julius Vicari, senior wide receiver.

Stats: 52 catches for 864 yards, 5 TDs.

Declan McKiernan, senior lineman

DEFENSE

Jack Tierney, senior lineman.

Stats: 44 tackles, 1 fumble caused, 1 fumble recovery.

Justin Cook, junior linebacker.

Stats: 105 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked extra point.

HONORABLE MENTION

Liam Londergan, senior quarterback.

Stats: 107 of 186 pass attempts, 1,470 passing yards, 10 TDs passing; 79 carries for 303 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs.

Notes – The Pirates completed their season with a 5-7 record, winning three of their final four games and competing in the Non-Public Group “A” state semifinals for the second straight year.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep