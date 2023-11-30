Seton Hall Prep football players earn conference honors

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep football players earn conference honors

SHP quarterback Liam Londergan gets set to start a play in the sesaosn-opening loss to Baylor School of Chattanooga, Tenn., in a game held at iDonnybrook Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, Aug. 25.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Football Conference has announced their all-division teams.

The following Seton Hall Prep players were honored:

UNITED RED DIVISION

FIRST TEAM 

OFFENSE

  • Michael Dunmore, senior running back

Stats: 173 carries for 974 yards and 13 touchdowns.

  • Tyler Dunn, senior lineman.
  • Casey O’Sullivan, senior tight end.

Stats: 16 catches for 164 yards.

DEFENSE

  • Christian Black, senior linebacker.

Stats: 87 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles caused, 2 fumble recoveries.

  • Jaylen McClain, senior safety.

Stats:126 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 1 blocked field goals.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Jack Catchpole, senior placekicker.

Stats: 29-of-31 extra points, 12-of-13 field goals.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

  • Julius Vicari, senior wide receiver.

Stats: 52 catches for 864 yards, 5 TDs.

  • Declan McKiernan, senior lineman

DEFENSE

  • Jack Tierney, senior lineman.

Stats: 44 tackles, 1 fumble caused, 1 fumble recovery.

  • Justin Cook, junior linebacker.

Stats: 105 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked extra point.

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Liam Londergan, senior quarterback.

Stats: 107 of 186 pass attempts, 1,470 passing yards, 10 TDs passing; 79 carries for 303 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs.

Notes – The Pirates completed their season with a 5-7 record, winning three of their final four games and competing in the Non-Public Group “A” state semifinals for the second straight year.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep

Jaylen McClain is shown during the 35-28 win over St. Joseph of Montvale in the Non-Public ‘A’ state playoff quarterfinals at St. Joseph on Saturday, Nov. 11

 

Seton Hall Prep football players earn conference honors added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →