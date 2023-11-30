Seton Hall Prep football players earn conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Super Football Conference has announced their all-division teams.
The following Seton Hall Prep players were honored:
UNITED RED DIVISION
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Michael Dunmore, senior running back
Stats: 173 carries for 974 yards and 13 touchdowns.
- Tyler Dunn, senior lineman.
- Casey O’Sullivan, senior tight end.
Stats: 16 catches for 164 yards.
DEFENSE
- Christian Black, senior linebacker.
Stats: 87 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles caused, 2 fumble recoveries.
- Jaylen McClain, senior safety.
Stats:126 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 blocked punt, 1 blocked field goals.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Jack Catchpole, senior placekicker.
Stats: 29-of-31 extra points, 12-of-13 field goals.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Julius Vicari, senior wide receiver.
Stats: 52 catches for 864 yards, 5 TDs.
- Declan McKiernan, senior lineman
DEFENSE
- Jack Tierney, senior lineman.
Stats: 44 tackles, 1 fumble caused, 1 fumble recovery.
- Justin Cook, junior linebacker.
Stats: 105 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked extra point.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Liam Londergan, senior quarterback.
Stats: 107 of 186 pass attempts, 1,470 passing yards, 10 TDs passing; 79 carries for 303 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs.
Notes – The Pirates completed their season with a 5-7 record, winning three of their final four games and competing in the Non-Public Group “A” state semifinals for the second straight year.
Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep