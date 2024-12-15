Seton Hall Prep football players receive all-conference honors

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team featured seven players who earned All-Super Football Conference–United White Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are the SHP honorees:

FIRST TEAM

James Dunnemann,senior defensive lineman. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder posted 24 tackles with two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Dylan Gilmore, senior linebacker. The 6-foot, 225-pounder led the Pirates with 116 tackles and added one sack.

SECOND TEAM

Bryce Robbins, junior skill player (running back). The 5-9, 165-pound West Orange resident had a team-high 472 yards on 142 carries and ran for two touchdowns on the season.

Tyler Amato, senior defensive lineman. The 6-2, 260-pounder posted 42 tackles and three sacks. He also blocked two extra-point kicks.

Justin Cook, senior linebacker. The 6-1, 210-pounder had 75 tackles, which ranked second on the team, and added three sacks and one fumble recovery.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Declan Farrell, junior punter.

HONORABLE MENTION