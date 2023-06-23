Seton Hall Prep football standout Jaylen McClain commits to Ohio State

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Monday, June 12, after a weekend visit, Seton Hall Prep four-star football prospect/senior safety Jaylen McClain verbally committed to The Ohio State University, in Columbus, Ohio. A big part of McClain’s decision to pick the Buckeyes was Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano. McClain and Eliano have a great relationship that has continued to grow steadily over the past few months. “I spent tons of time with him,” McClain said. “It really went well talking ball and keeping our relationship going strong.”

Another reason that he picked Ohio State is the great player development they have and the NFL-ready talent they graduate. They also win a lot of titles.

The 6-foot, 185-pound McClain has played safety and cornerback for the Pirates but has been recruited by the Buckeyes as a safety.

With 35 Division I offers, it was a tough decision for McClain, whose final five were Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, University of Southern California, and Rutgers. After his decision, McClain said, “I feel free. I should rise to the occasion as there is no pressure with regards to recruiting and I can now focus on playing.” He is currently ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey, No. 22 safety in the country, and No. 243 overall in the country.

Last season he had 83 total tackles, including 38 solo tackles, one sack and one interception. Offensively, he had five carries for 17 yards and one touchdown, and five catches for 22 yards.

McClain also ran track for the Pirates. In the 100-meter dash, he ran 11.06 seconds, and in the 200-meter dash, he ran 22.7.

“I am really looking forward to this season because there is a lot of experience returning and I think that we can win it all,” said McClain.

Pirate notes: Jaylen’s sophomore brother, Kenyon (KJ), is also being recruited. He received offers from Rutgers, Syracuse, Penn State, West Virginia and Boston College. The Pirates will open the season in Dublin, Ireland, against Baylor School from Chattanooga, Tenn., at the Global Ireland Football Tournament on Friday, Aug. 25. SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald will be starting his sixth season for the Pirates.

Here is the SHP schedule:

August 25, away, Baylor School (Chattanooga, Tenn.),10:30 a.m.*

September 2, away, Pope John XXIII, noon.

Sept. 16, home, Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m.

Sept. 22, away, Irvington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, home, Red Bank Catholic, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6, away, Paramus Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, home, Don Bosco Prep, 1 p.m.

Oct. 21, away, St. Joseph (Montvale), 1 p.m.

Oct. 28, home, St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City), 1 p.m.

* game played at Energia Park (Donnybrook Stadium, in Dublin, ireland)