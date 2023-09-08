Seton Hall Prep football team battles hard, but falls to Pope John

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Sparta on Saturday, Sept. 2, to take on Pope John XXIII High School and lost 33-20 to drop to 0-2 on the season.

The Pirates fell behind 9-0 when they took over the ball on their 20-yard line with 7:50 left in the first quarter. They drove 80 yards in 12 plays and scored a 22-yard touchdown when senior quarterback Liam Londergan found senior wide receiver Julius Vicari in the left side of the end zone with :20 left in the quarter. The two-point conversion run failed to keep the score at 9-6. During the drive, Londergan was 4-of-4 passing for 37 yards.

The Lions scored a touchdown in the second quarter to make the halftime score 16-6.

Pope John opened the second half with a 96-yard kickoff return to extend its lead to 23-6.

The Pirates took their next possession and drove 75 yards in nine plays, with Londergan finding senior Danny Easter over the middle with a 19-yard touchdown pass and senior Jack Catchpole adding the extra point to cut the Pope John lead to 23-13 with 7:20 left in the third quarter.

The Lions added a field goal and a touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 33-13 with 5:11 left.

The Pirates cut the lead to 33-20 when they drove 80 yards in eight plays, with senior running back Michael Dunmore scoring from the 2-yard line and Catchpole adding the extra point.

Final stats and notes

Londergan finished 13-of-21 passing for 135 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Dunmore had 98 rushing yards on 15 carries and Londergan ran for 64 yards on 12 carries. Vicari caught six passes for 53 yards.

On the defense, senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore had 12 tackles and senior linebacker Christian Black had 10 tackles and one interception for SHP.

After a bye week, the Pirates will host Bergen Catholic on Saturday, Sept.16, at 1 p.m. at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.