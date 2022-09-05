Seton Hall Prep football team beats Pope John at Rumble in the Raritan at Rutgers on Luigi Pantano’s late TD

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Sept. 3, the Seton Hall Prep football team defeated Pope John XXIII (Sparta) 14-7 at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway at the Rumble on the Raritan.

Junior running back Luigi Pantano scored on a 4-yard touchdown with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter and junior Jack Catchpole Jr. added his second extra point to breaka 7-7 tie. The drive went 82 yards in 14 plays and started with 5:19 left.

The Pirates took a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, going 80 yards in seven plays when junior quarterback Liam Londergan threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to junior Danny Easter with 9:01 left. Pope John tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.

Following the game, Pantano said, “The offensive line did a great job and our defense gave us three turnovers. It was a close game, but we got it done in the end.”

SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald added, “We have the best possible record, 2-0. We have a lot of young guys and in the last two weeks they have been in some difficult situations and won each game in our last drive.”

With this victory, the Pirates take a 4-3 series lead against the Lions, winning their last four in a row. Senior safety Elijah Rippey halted several Pope John drives, recovering a fumble in the end zone that junior linebacker Christian Black caused in the second quarter, and intercepting two Lion passes in the third quarter.

Pirates notes – After a bye week, Seton Hall will travel to Oradell to take on Bergen Catholic in a 1 p.m. game on Sept. 17th. Seton Hall leads in the all-time series 19-16-1 but has not defeated the Crusaders since the 2005 state tournament at Bergen Catholic, 42-21.

SHP stats vs. Pope John:

Passing

Londergan: 11 of 23 passes, 74 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception.

Rushing

Pantano: 17 carries for 107 yards, 1 touchdown.

Receiving

Easter: 2 catches for 33 yards, 1 touchdown.

Defense

Sophomore safety Lucas Brown: 15 tackles.

Rippey: 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 interceptions

Here is a video link on the SHP vs. Pope John game:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8j8NL-gKiog

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido.