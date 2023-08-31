Seton Hall Prep football team competes in Ireland to kick off season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped a 42-7 decision to Baylor School, of Chattanooga, Tenn., at the Global Ireland Football Tournament at Energia Park in Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, kicking off the 2023 season.

Senior quarterback Liam Londergan was 14-of-28 passing for 147 yards, including a second-quarter, 16-yard touchdown pass to junior Caleb Pasols, and one interception. Londergan and junior Max Figueroa each had 23 yards rushing. Senior Julius Vicari caught five passes for 54 yards while senior Danny Easter caught two passes for 37 yards.

On defense, sophomore defensive back Kenyon McClain had 10 tackles and junior linebacker Dylan Gilmore had nine tackles and blocked an extra point. Christopher Peralta caused a Baylor fumble and fellow senior Christian Black recovered it.

The Pirates will visit Pope John XXIII in Sparta on Saturday, Sept. 2, at noon.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics