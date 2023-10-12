Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Paramus Catholic

PARAMUS, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Paramus to take on Paramus Catholic and defeated the Paladins 40-27 on Friday night, Oct. 6, for its second victory of the season.

Trailing 7-0, Seton Hall Prep evened the score when junior Caleb Pasols caught a senior Jack Gilmore pass in the flat and raced 52 yards down the left side for a touchdown.

With the score tied at 7-7, senior Julius Vicari put the Pirates in front for good when he caught freshman Kahden Davis’ pass on a quick slant for a 10-yard TD with 2:13 left in the first quarter.

Senior defensive tackle Jack Tierney recovered a Paramus Catholic fumble on their next possession. Following three plays, senior Jack Catchpole connected on a 27-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to make the score 17-7. Later in the quarter, Paramus Catholic cut the Pirate lead to 17-14.

Davis hooked up Vicari again when he threw a strike between two defenders and Vicari went the distance on a 71-yard catch-and-run to make the score 24-14 with 3:32 left. After a Paladin punt, senior Michael Dunmore ran up the middle from 14 yards out with :45.7 left to give the Pirates a 31-14 going into halftime.

With 9:55 left in the third quarter, Catchpole connected on a 38-yard field goal to give the Pirates a 34-14 lead. This was his eighth field goal of the season, which set a new Pirate record. The old record was seven by Zach Hoban in 2017.

Dunmore scored his second touchdown to increase the Pirate lead to 40-14 before Paramus Catholic scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald said, “The team needed this win tonight. The kids put in a lot of time and work. It wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty. We made plays when we needed to and that was the difference. Our defense played well and answered the bell.”

SHP final stats

Passing: QB Gilmore: 4 of 5 attempts, 76 yards, 1 TD. Davis: 4 of 14 attempts, 97 yards, 2 TDs..

Rushing: Dunmore: 22 carries for 102 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving: Vicari: 4 catches for 92 yards, 2 TDs. Pasols: 2 catches for 60 yards, 1 TD.

Defense: Senior linebacker Christian Black: 12 tackles, 1 sack. Junior LB Justin Cook: 11 tackles. Senior defensive back Jaylen McClain: 10 tackles. Junior LB Dylan Gilmore: 10 tackles.

Next game: Seton Hall Prep will host Don Bosco Prep on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m.