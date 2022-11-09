Seton Hall Prep football team defeats Pope John in playoff opener

The Pirates get ready to walk to the field on Saturday, Sept. 3, against Pope John in the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Saturday, Nov. 5, the Seton Hall Prep football team broke a four-game losing streak, defeating Pope John XXIII (Sparta), 42-13, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Group A football playoffs at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

Senior Darren Burton II took the opening kickoff at the Seton Hall 11-yard line and returned it to the Pope John 45-yard line. The Pirates drove 45 yards in four plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan hitting junior Casey O’Sullivan with a 7-yard scoring pass. Freshman Declan Farrell added the first of his 6 extra points for a 7-0 Pirate lead just 1:08 into the first quarter. 

In the second quarter after a Pope John punt, the Pirates drove 32 yards in six plays, and sophomore Benjamin Mitrow scored from the 1-yard line for a 14-0 lead with 5:54 left. On their next drive, Pope John scored a touchdown to cut the Seton Hall lead, making the score 14-7 with 2:41 left. Burton took the kickoff and returned it 97 yards for a touchdown to extend the Pirate lead to 21-7 with 2:27 left. Later in the quarter, after a Pope John punt, the Pirates drove 29 yards in six plays with Londergan hitting junior Michael Dunmore with a 3-yard scoring pass with :08 left to give the Pirates a 28-7 halftime lead. 

In the third quarter, the Pirates took a Pope John punt and drove 36 yards in four plays with Londergan scoring on a 28-yard scoring run to extend the Pirate lead to 35-7 with 7:57 left. On Pope John’s next drive, junior Jaylen McClain intercepted a pass in the end zone and the Pirates drove 80 yards in eight plays, with Londergan scoring from 33 yards out for a 42-7 Seton Hall lead. The Lions scored a touchdown on the last play of the game to make the final 42-13.

In the quarterfinal round, the Pirates will travel to Montvale to take on St. Joseph Regional on Saturday, Nov. 12, in a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls:

MaxPreps: No. 8 in New Jersey.

USA Today Network: No. 17 in New Jersey Top 25.

SHP stats vs. Pope John

Passing:

  • Londergan: 12-of-18, 133 yards, 2 TDs.

Rushing:

  • Junior Luigi Pantano: 8 carries for 69 yards. 
  • Londergan: 4 carries for 62 yards, 2 TDs.
  • Junior linebacker Christian Black: 10 tackles.
  • Senior defensive back Elijah Rippey: 9 tackles.

Seton Hall Prep (5-5 record)

  • Aug. 27: win, vs. Delbarton, 32-27
  • Sept. 3: win, Pope John (at Rutgers University), 14-7
  • Sept. 17: loss, at Bergen Catholic, 35-14
  • Sept. 24: win, vs. Irvington, 28-20
  • Sept. 30: win, at Red Bank Catholic, 17-0
  • Oct. 8: loss, vs. Paramus Catholic, 20-17
  • Oct. 14: loss, at Don Bosco Prep, 35-21
  • Oct. 22: loss, vs. St. Joseph of Montvale, 42-17
  • Oct. 29: loss, at St. Peter’s Prep, 24-16
  • Nov. 5: win, vs. (No. 12 seed) Pope John, 42-13, quarterfinals*

*Non-Public A playoffs (SHP is the No. 5 seed)

