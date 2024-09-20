Seton Hall Prep football team downs Chaminade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MINEOLA, N.Y. — On a delightful day on Sept. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Mineola, New York, to take on Chaminade High School at Ott Field at Gold Star Stadium. In a tough defensive battle, the Pirates defeated the Flyers, 10-3, to improve to 2-1 on the season.

On Seton Hall’s first possession after a Chaminade punt, the Pirates drove 54 yards in six plays and sophomore quarterback Kahden Davis hit senior Matthew Bergwall with a 21-yard scoring pass over the middle. Junior Declan Farrell added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 7:06 left in the first quarter.

On their next drive, Chaminade cut the Pirate lead to 7-3 on a 26-yard field goal by Justin Jones with 3:17 left in the first quarter. In the second quarter, after a Chaminade punt, the Pirates drove 46 yards in seven plays, with Farrell hitting a 27-yard field goal with 7:30 left to make the score 10-3.

In the second half, both teams traded punts and turnovers on downs, as the final score was 10-3,

After the game, SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald said, “I am really proud of our effort. I thought we handled the travel well and came out of the gate hot early. Unfortunately, we were not consistent on offense. Our defense controlled the game, as all three levels made plays. We are happy to come out of there with a win against a quality opponent in Chaminade.”

SHP game stats

Kahden Davis: 10 of 15 passing, 107 yards, 1 TD; 13 carries for 91 yards.

Matthew Bednarski, wide receiver: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD.

Dylan Gilmore, senior linebacker: 12 tackles.

Justin Cook, senior linebacker: 7 tackles.

James Dunnemann II, senior defensive end: 3 pass knockdowns.

Next game: The Pirates will travel to Wayne to take on DePaul Catholic on Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep