Seton Hall Prep football team ends season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Seton Hall Prep football team closed out its season on Saturday, Nov. 16, dropping a 41-10 decision to top-seeded Bergen Catholic in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association/XFinity Non-Public state playoff quarterfinals at Jack McGovern Field at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell.

Bergen Catholic jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on two touchdowns by Najee Calhoun and the other touchdown by Dante Kain.

In the second quarter, Quincy Porter caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Campanile, but the extra point was wide left to make the score 27-0 in the second quarter. Later in the quarter, SHP senior defensive end James Dunnemann II intercepted a Campanile shuttle pass on the Bergen Catholic 31-yard line. Junior Declan Farrell connected on a 47-yard field goal to make the score 27-3 with 1:36 left in the quarter.

The Crusaders scored a touchdown with :13 left to make the halftime score 34-3.

Late in the third quarter, Campanile threw his third touchdown pass to make the score 41-3. In the fourth quarter, Dunnemann forced a Crusader fumble and senior linebacker Nolan Eilander picked up the fumble on the Bergen Catholic 35-yard line and returned it for a touchdown. Farrell added the extra point to make the score 41-10 with 4:55 left.

The Pirates, seeded eighth, finished with a 2-8 record on the season.

SHP game stats

Senior quarterback Jack Gilmore: 7 of 15 passing, 62 yards.

Senior wide receiver Matthew Bergwall: 3 receptions for 51 yards.

Senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore: 17 tackles.

Senior linebacker Justin Cook: 10 tackles.

Senior linebacker Nolan Eilander: 10 tackles, 1 fumble recovered.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep