Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Bergen Catholic, gears up for Irvington on the road

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped to 0-3 on the season, following a 38-0 defeat at the hands of Bergen Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

The Bergen Catholic Crusaders scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and 17 points in the second quarter to take a 31-0 lead at halftime.

Bergen Catholic scored one touchdown in the third quarter to take a 38-0 lead.

SHP senior quarterback Liam Londergan went 13-of-23 passing for 115 yards and four interceptions. Senior receiver Julius Vicari caught six passes for 71 yards. On defense, senior defensive back and Ohio State commit Jaylen McClain had 10 tackles, while junior linebacker Dylan Gilmore and sophomore defensive back Kenyon McClain each had six tackles.

The Pirates will visit Irvington High School on Friday, Sept. 22, to take on the Blue Knights at 7 p.m. and try to capture their first win of the season.