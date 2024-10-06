Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Delbarton

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team fell to 2-3 after dropping a 40-0 decision to Delbarton on Saturday, Sept. 28, at rain-soaked Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

In the first quarter, Delbarton took a 7-0 lead on a Phil Folmar one-yard run for a 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Delbarton extended its lead to 30-0 on touchdowns by Folmar, two by Brock Dandridge and a field goal by Will Kramer. In the third quarter, Dandridge scored another touchdown, while Kramer added a field goal in the fourth quarter.

SHP game stats:

Sophomore quarterback Kahden Davis: 13 of 19 passing, 109 yards, 2 interceptions.

Senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore: 17 tackles.

Senior linebacker Justin Cook: 8 tackles.

Next game: On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Pirates will travel to Caven Point in Jersey City to take on St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City) in a 1 p.m. contest.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep