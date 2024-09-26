Seton Hall Prep football team falls to DePaul, moves to 2-2

WAYNE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Wayne to take on DePaul Catholic at Alumni Field on Friday night, Sept. 20. DePaul won, 34-14. The Pirates dropped to 2-2 on the season.

In the first quarter, DePaul jumped out to a 13-0 lead on two touchdown passes by Derek Zammit. In the second quarter, after a DePaul punt, the Pirates took over on the DePaul 38-yard line and scored a touchdown on the seventh play of the drive when senior quarterback Jack Gilmore hit senior wide receiver Matthew Bergwall with an eight-yard scoring pass and junior Declan Farrell added the extra point to cut the DePaul lead to 13-7 with 7:53 left.

The Spartans scored on a Zammit touchdown pass with :27 left to make the score 20-7 at halftime.

After the DePaul defense blocked a Farrell field-goal attempt, they drove 66 yards in three plays and scored a touchdown on a 48-yard run by Nolan James Jr. to extend the lead to 27-7.

In the fourth quarter, the Pirates scored a touchdown on junior Bryce Robbins’ six-yard run and Farrell added the extra point to make the score 27-14 with 11:14. Zammit threw his fourth touchdown pass with 7:57 left to produce the final score.

SHP game stats:

Jack Gilmore: 20 of 35 pass attempts, 189 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception.

Bryce Robbins: 13 carries, 98 yards, 1 TD.

Matthew Bergwall: 8 catches, 83 yards, 1 TD.

Defense:

Senior defensive back David Manzo: 2 interceptions, 1 fumble caused, 1 fumble recovery.

Senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore: 10 tackles, 1 sack.

Senior DB Colin Robinson: 10 tackles.

Sophomore DB: Jayden Crawford: 8 tackles.

Next game: The Pirates will host Delbarton at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Delbarton leads in the all-time series, 6-5.

Last season, Delbarton won in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state playoffs, 38-23. The last Pirates’ victory was in 2022 in the first game of the season, 32-27, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.