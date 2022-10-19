Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday night, Oct. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Ramsey to take on Don Bosco Prep. The Ironmen defeated the Pirates, 35-21.

Don Bosco scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead. On their third possession of the game, the Pirates drove 70 yards in six plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan hitting senior Brody Davis with a 17-yard scoring pass, and junior Jack Catchpole Jr. hitting the first of his 3 extra points to cut the Don Bosco lead to 14-7 with :44.9 left in the first quarter.

On their next drive, Don Bosco drove 67 yards in eight plays, scoring a touchdown with 8:48 left in the second quarter, to extend their lead to 21-7. The Pirates took the ensuing kickoff and drove 72 yards in nine plays, with Londergan hitting senior Luke Sudol with a touchdown pass in the back of the end zone to cut the Ironmen lead to 21-14 with 3:55 left.

After a Don Bosco punt, the Pirates drove 49 yards for a potential game-tying touchdown before a fumble out of the end zone gave the ball back to Don Bosco with :14.7 left in the half.

In the third quarter, Don Bosco scored two touchdowns, to take a 35-14 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, the Pirates drove 81 yards in 12 plays before junior Luigi Pantano ran it in from the 4-yard line, making the score 35-21 with 5:26 left.

SHP stats

Passing:

Londergan: 19 of 33 attempts, 211 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving:

Junior wide receiver Julius Vicari: 4 catches for 71 yards.

Davis: 4 catches for 46 yards, 1 TD.

Defense

Senior defensive back Darren Burton II: 10 tackles.

Senior defensive back Elijah Rippey: 9 tackles.

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls: