Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a rainy Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team fell to Don Bosco Prep 21-7 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange to drop its record to 2-5 on the season.

The Ironmen scored touchdowns in the first quarter and at the end of the third quarter to take a 14-0 lead. At the start of the fourth quarter, the Pirates took the kickoff and drove 60 yards in six plays, and senior quarterback Liam Londergan hit senior wide receiver Danny Easter with an 8-yard scoring pass with 10:26 left, with senior Jack Catchpole adding the extra point, to cut the Don Bosco lead to 14-7. The Ironmen increased their lead to 21-7 with 1:35 left on a touchdown pass.

SHP stats:

Passing: QB Londergan, 9 of 16 attempts for 106 yards, 1 TD and one interception.

Rushing: Senior RB Michael Dunmore: 12 carries for 66 yards.

Receiving: Senior WR Julius Vicari: three catches for 56 yards. Senior WR Easter: four catches for 47 yards, 1 TD.

Defense: Junior linebacker Justin Cook: 16 tackles. Sophomore defensive back Kenyon McClain: 16 tackles. Senior defensive back Jaylen McClain: 15 tackles. Junior LB Dylan Gilmore: 12 tackles.

Next game: Seton Hall Prep will travel to Montvale to take on St. Joseph on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m.