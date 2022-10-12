Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Paramus Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team fell to 4-2 on the season after getting upset 20-17 by Paramus Catholic at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

This is the first victory by the Paladins over the Pirates since 2017.

Paramus took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in 10 plays with senior Kievon Harper scoring from the 5-yard line for a 7-0 lead. After a Seton Hall punt, Paramus drove 47 yards in 10 plays, and senior Michael Sorrentino hit a 31-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff the Pirates drove 59 yards in 11 plays, with junior Jack Catchpole Jr. making a 26-yard field goal, bringing the score to 10-3. Paramus took the next kickoff and drove 80 yards in eight plays, with Harper rushing in from the 1-yard line, extending their lead to 17-3.

The Pirates took the kickoff and drove 62 yards in six plays, with junior Jaylen McClain running it in from the 2-yard line. Catchpole’s extra point made the score 17-10. The half ended with Sorrentino kicking a 21-yard field goal with :47 left in the second quarter, making the score 20-10.

On Seton Hall’s second possession of the third quarter, the Pirates drove 57 yards in 10 plays, with junior Michael Dunmore running it in from 23 yards out and Catchpole adding the extra point making the score 20-17.

SHP stats are as follows.

Offense

Dunmore: 12 carries for 96 yards, 1 TD.

Senior Andrew Daly: 9 carries for 62 yards.

Defense

Senior defensive end Nathaniel McKenna: 11 tackles.

Senior defensive back Elijah Rippey: 10 tackles.

Senior linebacker Daniel Carlucci: 10 tackles.

Seton Hall Prep is ranked in the following polls