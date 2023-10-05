Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Red Bank Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped a 21-16 decision to visiting Red Bank Catholic at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on Saturday, Sept. 30, to drop its record to 1-4 on the season.

The Pirates opened the scoring when they took the opening kickoff and drove 67 yards in 13 plays, with senior Jack Catchpole hitting a 30-yard field goal with 8:10 left in the first quarter to make it 3-0.

The Caseys took a 7-3 lead on their next drive. In the latter part of the second quarter, Christian Black stripped the Red Bank Catholic runner of the ball and recovered the fumble on the Casey 17-yard line. Senior running back Michael Dunmore rushed it in from the 4-yard line and Catchpole added the extra point for a Pirate 10-7 lead with 4:14 left.

After a Red Bank Catholic punt, the Pirates drove 36 yards in eight plays and Catchpole connected on a 26-yard field goal, as the second quarter ended to make the score 13-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, senior defensive back and Ohio State commit Jaylen McClain recovered a Red Bank Catholic fumble on the Seton Hall Prep 35-yard line. The Pirates drove 45 yards in seven plays and Catchpole hit his third field goal of the afternoon, a 36-yarder, with 4:19 left to give the Pirates a 16-7 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Emmanuel Ross returned it 96 yards for a touchdown to cut the Pirate lead to 16-14. The Caseys won the game with a touchdown with 4:33 left in the fourth quarter.

SHP stats notes

Junior quarterback Jack Gilmore was 9 of 18 passing for 101 yards and two interceptions. Freshman QB Kahden Davis was 6 of 10 passing for 91 yards.

Dunmore had 22 carries for 108 rushing yards and one TD and senior wide receiver Danny Easter had three catches for 86 yards.

Defensively, McClain had eight tackles and one fumble recovery, and junior linebacker Justin Cook and sophomore DB Kenyon McClain each had eight tackles.

The Pirates will travel to Paramus to take on Paramus Catholic on Friday, Oct. 6, in a 7 p.m. contest.