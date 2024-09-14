Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Joseph, moves to 1-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team dropped a 28-7 decision to St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) on a cloudy and late rainy day on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange to move to a 1-1 record.

The Green Knights scored two touchdowns in the first quarter and one touchdown in the second quarter to take a 21-0 lead into halftime.

After St. Joe’s took a 28-0 lead in the fourth quarter, the Pirates drove 77 yards in seven plays, as sophomore quarterback Kahden Davis hit senior Nicholas Nilio down the right sideline with a 31-yard scoring pass and junior Declan Farrell added the extra point to make 28-7 with 6:47 left in the game.

The game ended in a driving rainstorm.

SHP game stats:

Passing

Davis – 18 of 26 attempts, 172 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception.

Defense

Sophomore defensive Taylor Daniels: 10 tackles (4 solo).

Senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore: 10 tackles (3 solo).

Senior defensive back Colin Robinson: 8 tackles (4 solo).

Next game: Seton Hall Prep will travel to Mineola, N.Y., to take on Chaminade (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 14.