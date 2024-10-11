Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s Prep

JERSEY CITY, NJ — On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City and dropped a 35-14 decision to St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City).

St. Peter’s took a 6-0 lead when Ty’ire Clark returned a Pirate punt for a touchdown with 3:24 left in the first quarter. Senior defensive tackle Tyler Amato blocked the extra point.

Seton Hall Prep came back to take a 7-6 lead when junior running back Bryce Robbins went around the right end and went down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown run. Junior kicker Dyclan Farrell added the extra point with 1:14 left in the first quarter.

The Pirates took a 14-6 lead when the snap went over the St. Peter’s Prep punter’s head and landed in the end zone. Junior Michael Wellet III jumped on the ball for a touchdown and Farrell added the extra point with :07 left in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, St. Peter’s Prep quarterback Tyler Bell ran it in from the six-yard line and the run failed on the two-point conversion to keep the Pirates ahead 14-12 with 9:31.

In the third quarter, St. Peter’s scored two touchdowns with two-point conversions to make the score 28-14. In the fourth quarter, St. Peter’s added an interception for a touchdown to make the final 35-14.

SHP game stats

Bryce Robbins: 25 carries for 144 yards, 1 TD.

Senior linebacker Dylan Gilmore: 12 tackles.

Senior linebacker Justin Cook: 10 tackles.

Senior safety David Manzo: 8 tackles.

Next game: On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m., the Pirates will host Pope John XXIII (Sparta).