Seton Hall Prep football team finishes strong playoff run

MORRISTOWN, NJ — On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Seton Hall Prep football team concluded its season, dropping a 38-23 decision to Delbarton in the Non-Public “A” state semifinals at Bill Regan Stadium on the campus of Delbarton in Morristown. The Pirates’ final record was 5-7 as they won three of their final four games and defeated No. 6 seed St. Joseph (Metuchen) 61-20 in the first round and No. 3 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) 35-28 in the quarterfinal round.

SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald completed his sixth year and his current record stands at 34-28. In five of his six seasons, the Pirates qualified for the state tournament. In the 2020 season, there was no postseason due to COVID–19.

Delbarton jumped out to a 21-0 lead when the Pirates went on a 63-yard drive in four plays and senior quarterback Liam Londergan ran it in from the 6-yard line for the touchdown, but the extra-point run failed to make the score 21-6 with 5:04 left in the second quarter .

Londergan hit senior Julius Vicari on two passes for 57 yards on the drive. After a Delbarton touchdown made it 28-6, senior Jack Catchpole connected on a 30-yard field goal as the second quarter ended to make the halftime score 28-9. Again, Londergan hit two passes for 51 yards to Vicari.

In the third quarter, the Pirates cut the Delbarton lead to 28-15 with 8:29 left when they went on a five-play, 53-yard drive. Londergan hit Vicari with a 24-yard scoring pass, but the conversion pass was incomplete.

Later in the quarter, Delbarton’s field goal made the score 31-15 going into the fourth quarter. Delbarton increased its lead to 38-15 with a touchdown with 7:56 left. After a Seton Hall fumble, Delbarton took over on its 7-yard line. On the second play, the ball was snapped past the quarterback, who picked up the ball and ran out of the end zone for a safety to make the score 38-17 with 5:52 left.

The Pirates scored a touchdown after a free kick by Delbarton on a 69-yard drive in five plays, with senior Michael Dunmore running it in from the 3-yard line, but the extra point was blocked to make the score 38-23 with 4:08 remaining in the game. On the drive, Londergan was 3-of-3 passing for 62 yards.

Following the game, Fitzgerald said, “Our kids gave everything they had today. They have been through a lot this year. People counted them out, but we know we are a good football team and we showed it by being here in the semifinals.”

PIRATE NOTES – Vicari caught 11 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. This was a new Pirate record for yards caught. The old record was 214 yards by Andrew Perez in 2017 in a game vs. Montclair. Catchpole’s field goal was his 12th of the season, which is a new Pirate record. The old one was seven by Zach Hoban in 2017. The field goal was also his 16th of his career, which is also a new Pirate record. The old record was 14 held by Ryan McSherry from 2012-2014. Catchpole’s career was 2022-2023.

