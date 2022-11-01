Seton Hall Prep football team gives solid effort, despite loss to St. Peter’s Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team lost a tough, hard-fought game to St. Peter’s Prep, 24-16, at Bill Cochrane Stadium at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29.

On St. Peter’s first possession of the game they went 79 yards in 13 plays, scoring a touchdown and 2-point conversion run for an 8-0 lead.

After the ensuing kickoff, the Pirates drove 58 yards in 11 plays with Jack Catchpole Jr. kicking a 32-yard field goal with 7:27 left in the second quarter to cut the St. Peter’s lead to 8-3.

After the Pirates’ next possession, their punt was muffed and recovered by junior Christian Black on the Marauders’ 31-yard line. On their third play, junior Michael Dunmore ran it in from the 20-yard line and the conversion pass was incomplete, to give the Pirates a 9-8 lead with 3:26 left in the quarter. On St. Peter’s next drive, they went 80 yards in nine plays and scored a touchdown with :39.5 left in the quarter and another 2-point conversion run to make the score 16-9 at the half.

In the third quarter, another Seton Hall punt was muffed by the St. Peter’s returner and recovered by sophomore Benjamin Mitrow on the St. Peter’s 41-yard line. On the sixth play, junior quarterback Liam Londergan ran it in from the 9-yard line, and Catchpole’s extra point tied the score at 16-16 with 11:51 left in the game. St. Peter’s scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion run with 6:57 left. The Pirates drove to the Marauders’ 21-yard line before they stalled, and St. Peter’s ran out the clock to end the game.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public Committee seeded the Non-Public A Group at the NJSIAA office in Robbinsville. The Pirates were seeded No. 5 and will host No. 12 Pope John XXIII of Sparta on Saturday, Nov. 5, at a time to be determined, in the first round at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

Earlier this season, the Pirates defeated the Lions, 14-7, at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University in Piscataway at the Rumble on the Raritan. This is the first-ever playoff meeting between the two schools.

SHP final game stats vs. St. Peter’s Prep

Passing:

Londergan: 11-19, 126 yards.

Rushing:

Londergan: 6 carries for 67 yards, 1 TD.

Dunmore: 10 carries for 51 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving:

Mason Mac, senior wide receiver: 7 catches for 84 yards.

Defense: