Seton Hall Prep football team impresses at Rutgers 7-on-7 Shootout

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, June 25, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Piscataway to take part in the Rutgers 7-on-7 Shootout. The Pirates were the defending champion.

This year they went 5-2 reaching the semi-finals. They opened up the tournament by losing to Cedar Grove before reeling off five consecutive victories defeating St. Joseph (Montvale), Voorhees, Old Tappan, Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Bergen Catholic before losing in the semi-finals to the eventual champion Olney Charter High School (Philadelphia, Pa.). There were 90 teams that competed in this tournament.

Head coach Bill Fitzgerald, entering his fifth year as the leader of the Pirates program, commented on his team’s performance. “It was a good way to end our first week of practice. It was nice to see a new group of players have some success as everyone contributed. Hopefully, this pushes them to work harder this summer.”

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.