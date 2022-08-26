Seton Hall Prep football team looks forward to the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Despite having to replace many starters from last year’s team that went 7-4, the Seton Hall Prep football team is really looking forward to the 2022 season because they have one of the state’s toughest schedules.

Among the players ready to step in to help propel the passing attack are junior quarterback Liam Londergan and senior wide receivers Mason Mac and Brody Davis, who are both committed to colleges for lacrosse – Mac to Sacred Heart and Davis to the University of Denver.

Londergan will replace since-graduated Jaden Craig.

“I learned a lot from Jaden Craig last year and I have worked very hard this summer in order to get ready for the challenges this season,” Londergan said. “Mason and Brody are two very talented receivers.”

Mac added, “We have been working a lot with Liam and he is definitely prepared to lead our offense.”

“Our passing attack will be a big part of what our offense can do and we are very excited to get the season underway,” said Davis.

The offensive line will be led by senior brothers Tyler and Dylan Kohler. Tyler said, “We will have three new starters on the line and there is great competition and depth at all the spots to make the line an area of strength for this team.”

On defense, the line will be led by senior end Reggie Williams and junior tackle Jack Tierney. At linebackers, seniors Kelvin Williams and Jordan McAllister will be returning. McAllister said, “I learned a lot about being a great leader from star linebacker Jackson Dowd last year. I feel that I am ready to be a force on our defense with some really talented guys around me.” The secondary will be led by junior Jaylen McClain and senior Darren Burton II. McClain is a terrific cover guy and a true blazer on the turf with a 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash. McClain has over 20 Division I offers. Burton has committed to Hampton University.

“I love the fact that we play a tremendous schedule,” said McClain. “I just want to work hard to be the best player I can be to help support my teammates on the field. We have a great chemistry here and everyone is on the same page.”

Burton added, “We have a really talented team with a lot of young faces who have to step up and fill the shoes of some real talented guys who have graduated. They are working extremely hard to help us be the team we need to be as we face a very tough schedule.”

When asked about the daunting schedule with so many new players, SHP head coach Bill Fitzgerald, starting his fifth year at the helm, said, “It is the world we live in. When you play in the Super Football Conference United Division, you better train a lot because this is top notch football. It is a tremendous task, but it makes it fun every week. Great coaches, great players, tremendous atmospheres week in and week out. Athletically we got some really good players that maybe people don’t know about that are going to do some good things. They are hungry and just waiting for their chance.”

When asked about playing Delbarton in the opener on Saturday, Aug. 27, at home, Fitzgerald said, “First of all, credit to coach Brian Bowers and their administration and the Seton Hall Prep administration for this game because it originally was not part of our Super Essex Conference schedule. We both re-arranged some things and we both need a game and fit it in week 0. We are excited to play them and continue that game and it is a good game for everybody involved.”

Notes – The Pirates have been named in the following preseason polls: High School Football America – New Jersey, No. 6. MaxPreps – New Jersey, No. 17. New Jersey Gridiron – No. 18, NorthJersey.com/USA Today Network – No. 6. Star-Ledger – No. 15 in New Jersey, No. 3 in Essex County and No. 8 in non-public schools.

2022 Seton Hall Prep schedule:

Aug. 27: vs. Delbarton, 2 p.m.

Sept. 3: Pope John (at Rutgers University), 1 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Bergen Catholic, 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: vs. Irvington, 1 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Red Bank Catholic, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8: vs. Paramus Catholic, 1 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Don Bosco Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22: vs. St. Joseph of Montvale, 1 p.m.

Oct. 29: at St. Peter’s Prep, 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.