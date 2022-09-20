Seton Hall Prep football team loses to Bergen Catholic

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team lost to Bergen Catholic, 35-1,4 at Jack McGovern Field at Bergen Catholic in Oradell.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. With 8:45 left in the second quarter the Pirates took a Bergan Catholic punt and drove 80 yards in eight plays, concluding with junior quarterback Liam Londergan scoring on an 11-yard run around the right end. Junior Jack Catchpole Jr. kicked the extra point to make the score 21-7.

Bergen Catholic scored two more touchdowns before sophomore quarterback James Dunnemann II hit senior Brody Davis on a 30-yard touchdown pass with Catchpole adding the extra point.

SHP stats:

Londergan: 8-19 passing, 91 yards, 3 interceptions. 5 carries for 41 yards, 1 TD.

Davis: 3 catches for 67 yards, 1 TD.

Kelvin Williams, senior linebacker: 10 tackles.

Christopher Peralta, junior linebacker: 10 tackles.

SHP is ranked in the following polls: