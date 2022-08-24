Seton Hall Prep football team to kick off the season at home versus Delbarton on Saturday, Aug. 27

Seton Hall Prep senior lineman Tyler Kohler, No. 57, is one of several returning starters.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team will kick off the season on Saturday, Aug. 27, at home at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at 2 p.m.

The Pirates, under fifth-year head coach Bill Fitzgerald, are coming off a 7-4 season last fall. 

This season the Pirates will be led by junior quarterback Liam Londergan (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). Among the returning starters are senior right tackle Tyler Kohler (6-4, 250), senior right guard Dylan Kohler (6-3, 270) and senior safety Elijah Rippey (6-0, 185), who was a wide receiver last year. Rippey has committed to the University of Delaware for lacrosse. 

On defense, SHP will be led by junior right tackle Jack Tierney (5-9, 250); senior end Reggie Williams (6-1, 210); senior linebacker Jordan McAllister (6-2, 225), who has received an offer from Stonehill College, located in North Easton, Mass.; senior defensive back Darren Burton II (5-10, 185), who has committed to Hampton University in Virginia; and junior defensive back Jaylen McClain (6-0, 185), who has offers from 19 Division I colleges.

The Pirates have a 4-5 record against Delbarton in the all-time series. Here are the results:

  • 1981, win, 42-3, state playoffs semifinals.
  • 1989, loss, 20-14, state playoffs quarterfinals.
  • 2016, loss, 23-19.
  • 2017, win, 37-21.
  • 2017, loss, 42-7, state playoffs quarterfinals.
  • 2018, loss, 24-17.
  • 2019, win, 16-14.
  • 2020, loss, 24-7.
  • 2021, win, 34-21.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.

  

