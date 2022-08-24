Seton Hall Prep football team to kick off the season at home versus Delbarton on Saturday, Aug. 27

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team will kick off the season on Saturday, Aug. 27, at home at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field at 2 p.m.

The Pirates, under fifth-year head coach Bill Fitzgerald, are coming off a 7-4 season last fall.

This season the Pirates will be led by junior quarterback Liam Londergan (6-foot-2, 190 pounds). Among the returning starters are senior right tackle Tyler Kohler (6-4, 250), senior right guard Dylan Kohler (6-3, 270) and senior safety Elijah Rippey (6-0, 185), who was a wide receiver last year. Rippey has committed to the University of Delaware for lacrosse.

On defense, SHP will be led by junior right tackle Jack Tierney (5-9, 250); senior end Reggie Williams (6-1, 210); senior linebacker Jordan McAllister (6-2, 225), who has received an offer from Stonehill College, located in North Easton, Mass.; senior defensive back Darren Burton II (5-10, 185), who has committed to Hampton University in Virginia; and junior defensive back Jaylen McClain (6-0, 185), who has offers from 19 Division I colleges.

The Pirates have a 4-5 record against Delbarton in the all-time series. Here are the results:

1981, win, 42-3, state playoffs semifinals.

1989, loss, 20-14, state playoffs quarterfinals.

2016, loss, 23-19.

2017, win, 37-21.

2017, loss, 42-7, state playoffs quarterfinals.

2018, loss, 24-17.

2019, win, 16-14.

2020, loss, 24-7.

2021, win, 34-21.

Photo Courtesy of Rich Morris/SHP.