Seton Hall Prep football team to play in Ireland in August 2023

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football program has announced that it will participate in the 2023 Global Ireland Football Tournament.

The Pirates will travel to Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 22, 2023, and will compete on Aug. 25, 2023, ahead of the Notre Dame versus Naval Academy football game, which will headline the event on Aug. 26.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seton Hall Prep to Ireland next August, and to have them be the first school to announce their participation in GIFT 2023,” stated Patrick Steenberge, founder and president of Global Football. “Getting to showcase your school and talented students alongside Notre Dame and Navy is very special. I know well the tradition and quality of Pirates football and appreciate the efforts over the past months by Coach (Bill) Fitzgerald and other school leadership to make this possible.”

“We are honored to be traveling abroad to open our 2023 season, which will be an invaluable experience for our student-athletes, to explore a new culture and engage in all that Ireland has to offer,” commented Larry Baggitt, SHP director of athletics. “We are impressed by not only the level of competition, but the educational opportunities that the Global Ireland Football Tournament provides. I also look forward to our program alumni joining our team for this incredible opportunity.”

Michael G. Gallo, SHP headmaster, commented, “This is a historic experience for our school, as this is the first time a program will participate in an official competition outside of the country. To be included with institutions such as Notre Dame and the Naval Academy is an amazing privilege. I look forward to traveling alongside our Prep families, friends and alumni.”

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/SHP.