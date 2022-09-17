Seton Hall Prep football team to visit Bergen Catholic

Senior Tyler Kohler, No. 57, and the rest of the Pirates get ready to compete against Pope John in the Rumble on the Raritan at Rutgers University’s SHI Stadium on Sept. 3. The SHP Pirates won, 14-7.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team, which has a 2-0 record after a bye week, is getting ready to face the top-ranked team in New Jersey and one of the top-ranked teams in the country, Bergen Catholic, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. at Bergen Catholic in Oradell. 

The SHP Pirates hold a 19-16-1 lead in the all-time series against the Bergen Catholic Crusaders. The last Seton Hall victory was in 2005, 42-21 in the state playoffs at Bergen Catholic. 

On offense, the Pirates will be led by junior quarterback Liam Londergan, junior running back Luigi Pantano and a range of wide receivers. 

The defense will be led by senior safety Elijah Rippey, sophomore safety Lucas Brown, junior defensive back Jaylen McClain, senior linebackers Kelvin Williams and Jordan McAllister, and junior linebacker Christopher Peralta. 

SHP is ranked in the following polls.

  • Star-Ledger: No. 11 in New Jersey, No. 2 in Essex County and No. 6 in Non-Public Group. 
  • MaxPreps: No. 6 in New Jersey. 
  • USA Today Network: No. 5 in New Jersey Top 25, No. 2 in Essex County Top 8. 
  • Sideline Chatter: No. 2 in Essex County.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido.

  

