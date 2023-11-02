Seton Hall Prep football team tops St. Peter’s Prep, gears up for playoffs at St. Joseph of Metuchen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep football team raised its season record to 3-6, defeating St. Peter’s Prep, of Jersey City, 28-14 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Oct. 28, in its final regular season game.

After St. Peter’s punted on its first drive, the Pirates went 40 yards in six plays, with senior Michael Dunmore running it in from 5 yards out and senior Jack Catchpole adding his first of four extra points, to make the score 7-0, with 7:40 left in the first quarter. The big play in the drive was a 24-yard pass from senior Liam Londergan to senior Danny Easter.

The Pirate defense held the St. Peter’s offense on its next drive and they drove 66 yards in 11 plays, with junior Caleb Pasols rushing it in from 11 yards out, making the score 14-0, with 7:59 left in the second quarter. Londergan rushed for 27 yards and Dunmore rushed for 22 yards during the drive. St. Peter’s scored a touchdown on its next drive, making it 14-7, with 2:39 left. The Pirates took the kickoff and drove 66 yards in 10 plays, with junior Ben Mitrow running it up the middle from 3 yards out, making the score 21-7, with :20 left. Londergan was 2-of-3 passing for 39 yards during the drive. In the fourth quarter after a St. Peter’s punt, the Pirates drove 54 yards in 10 plays, with Londergan rushing around the right end for a touchdown, making it 28-7, with 5:40 left. Londergan was 2-of-2 for 20 yards and Dunmore rushed for 23 yards during the drive.

The next morning, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public committee seeded the Non-Public Group A state tournament in Robbinsville.

The Pirates were seeded No. 11 and will travel to No. 6 seed St. Joseph of Metuchen on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 1 p.m. This will be the first-ever meeting between Seton Hall and St. Joseph in the playoffs or the regular season.

Last season in the playoffs, the Pirates defeated Pope John XXIII (Sparta) 42-13 in the first round and St. Joseph of Montvale 34-30 in the quarterfinal round, before dropping a 48-14 decision to Don Bosco Prep in the semifinals. In their 36th appearances in the playoffs, Seton Hall Prep has a record of 21-30.