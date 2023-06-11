Seton Hall Prep golf team captures SEC–American Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team captured the Super Essex Conference–American Division title with a 10-1 record. Under head coach Kevin Williams, who completed his 24th season, the Pirates were 19-3 for the regular season. They finished in second place in the Essex County Tournament which was held at Hendricks Field Golf Club in Belleville in early May.

Among their top golfers during the season were senior Brody O’Connor, junior Michael Read, sophomores AJ Dickinson and Michael Gallucci.