Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes 19-3 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team completed its season with a 19-3 record. They went 4-0 last week. They defeated West Orange 153-181 behind junior Michael Read’s 36 and sophomore AJ Dickinson’s 38; and defeated Montclair 164-172 behind senior Brody O’Connor’s 35 and sophomore Michael Gallucci’s 40. The next day they defeated Cedar M

Grove 153-195. O’Connor shot a 33 and Gallucci shot a 38. The final match of the season the Pirates defeated Millburn 168-174. Read shot a 41 and O’Connor shot a 42.

