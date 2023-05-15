Seton Hall Prep golf team goes to 11-3, finishes in second place at ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team raised its record to 11-3 on the season going 2-0 last week. The Pirates also competed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Pirates defeated Livingston 153-157 behind junior Michael Read, who shot 36, senior Brody O’Connor, who shot 37, and sophomore AJ Dickinson, who shot 38.

In their other match last week they defeated Jonathan Dayton 162-193. O’Connor shot 36 while junior Nicholas Schneider shot 39.

At Hendricks Field Golf Club in Belleville on Wednesday, May 3, the Pirates finished in second place shooting 312. O’Connor shot 37 on the front 9 and 35 on the back 9 to finish with a 72 which put him in third place in the individual part of the tournament. Other top scores were shot by Read, 36; and Dickinson, 38; both on the front 9.

This week the Pirates have a busy week with matches against Newark Academy, Morristown, and West Orange while competing in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state sectionals.