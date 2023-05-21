Seton Hall Prep golf team has another great week, moves to 14-3 record on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team went 3-0 last week to improve to 14-3 on the season.

On Wednesday, May 10, at Essex County Country Club, the Pirates defeated Montclair 167-174 and Morristown 167-181. They were led by senior Brody O’Connor, who shot a 38, and sophomore Mike Gallucci, who shot a 40.

The next day Seton Hall defeated West Orange 175-195 at Essex County Country Club. The Pirates were led by Gallucci, who shot a 41, and juniors Watson Steinwald, who shot a 42, and Nicholas Schneider, who shot a 43.