Seton Hall Prep golf team improves to 8-2 mark

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep golf team improves to 8-2 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team went 1-1 last week to improve to 8-2 on the season. 

On Monday, April 17, the Blue Devil Invitational was rained out at Echo Lake Country Club. The following day the Pirates defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 164-205 at Essex County Country Club. They were led by Brody O’Connor who shot a 38 and sophomore Griffin Derr shot a 41. 

On Thursday, April 20, the Pirates traveled to the Somerset Hills Country Club to take on Delbarton. Seton Hall lost 165-160. 

  

Seton Hall Prep golf team improves to 8-2 mark added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →