WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week the Seton Hall Prep golf team improved to 15-3 on the season defeating Livingston 155-164 at the Essex Country Country Club in West Orange.

The Pirates were led by senior Brody O’Connor who shot 36, sophomore Mike Gallucci, 38, and sophomore AJ Dickinson, 39. Going into their final week of the season, they will face Montclair, Cedar Grove, and Millburn.