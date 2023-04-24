Seton Hall Prep golf team moves to 7-1

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team improved to 7-1 on the season winning three of four matches last week.

On Monday, April 10, at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, the Pirates defeated Union Catholic 169-218 and Jonathan Dayton 169-193, and dropped a 168 169 decision to Ranney. Senior Brody O’Connor shot a 35 while junior Michael Read shot a 42.

On Thursday, April 13, at Essex County Country Club, the Pirates defeated DePaul 162-169.

Seton Hall was led by sophomores AJ Dickinson, who shot a 39; and Griffin Derr, who shot a 40.