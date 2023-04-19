Seton Hall Prep golf team opens the season with four victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep golf team opened its 2023 season with four wins last week. The team is coached by Kevin Williams, who is starting his 24th year as the head coach.

The Pirates defeated Verona 162-198, Montclair Kimberley Academy 162-194, Bloomfield 177-236, and West Essex 164-183. Seton Hall was led by senior Brody O’Cconnor, sophomore AJ Dickinson and junior Michael Read during the four wins. This week the Pirates will face Jonathan Dayton High School, Union Catholic, Ranney School and DePaul Catholic.