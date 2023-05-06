Seton Hall Prep golf team splits two matches, moves to 9-3 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its two matches that were competed last week, the Seton Hall Prep golf team went 1-1 to raise its record to 9-3 on the season.

On Wednesday, April 26, at Essex County Country Club, the Pirates defeated Millburn 167-173. The Pirates were led by seniors Brody O’Connor and Connor McGahan who both shot 39.

The next day at the same site the Pirates lost 162-159 to Newark Academy despite O’Connor and McGahan both shooting 40.

The Pirates were scheduled to face Livingston on Tuesday, May 2, and compete in the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday, May 3, after press time, and face Jonathan Dayton on Thursday, May 4.