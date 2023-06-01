Seton Hall Prep grads Brian Tevlin and Griffin Westlin lead Notre Dame men’s lacrosse to national title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep graduates Brian Tevlin and Griffin Westlin are graduate student members of the University of Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team that captured the program’s first-ever NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse national tournament championship in Philadelphia.

Tevlin, a 2017 SHP graduate, scored the dramatic game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Fighting Irish to an 13-12 victory over the University of Virginia in the semifinals on Saturday, May 27, in Philadelphia. It was Tevlin’s only goal of the game. He also had an assist in the game.

Tevlin scored two goals in the 13-9 victory over Duke University in the national championship game on Memorial Day in Philadelphia. Tevlin scored in the first quarter to help the Fighting Irish take a 3-1 lead. Tevlin scored late in the third quarter to give the Fighting Irish the lead for good, 8-7.

Westlin is a 2018 SHP graduate

The Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field is named after Brian Tevlin’s brother, Brendan P. Tevlin, a 2013 SHP graduate and standout lacrosse player who was fatally shot in West Orange on June 25, 2014. Brendan P. Tevlin was 19 years old and had just completed his freshman year at the University of Richmond in Virginia where he was a member of the lacrosse club.