Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).

The Super Essex Conference championship meet will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park in Newark.