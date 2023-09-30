Seton Hall Prep harriers race past Livingston, Milburn to raise record to 4-0 on season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team competed in the second week of Super Essex Conference–American Division competition at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The Pirates defeated Livingston 23-32 and Millburn 26-29 to raise their record to 4-0 on the season.

Senior Connor Schmit won the race in 17 minutes 40.30 seconds; sophomore Andrew Burkitt took sixth place in 18:20.40, senior Benjamin Brennan took seventh place in 18:22.10, sophomore Nicholas Cirelli took eighth place in 18:25.10 and sophomore Ronan Carter took 12th place in 18:45.00.

Seton Hall was scheduled to compete at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational at Great Flags Great Adventure in Jackson on Saturday, Sept. 23, but it was postponed due to heavy rain and wind.

The Pirates were scheduled to compete on Wednesday, Sept. 27, against Montclair, Columbia, and Newark Academy in the third week of SEC–American Division competition at Branch Brook Park.