Seton Hall Prep head swimming coach Joe Alexander retires after 36 years, led Pirates to numerous titles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep has announced that head swimming coach Joe Alexander has retired after an outstanding 36-year career as the head coach for the Pirates.

“I have decided that, for various reasons, it is time for me to retire from coaching swimming after 36 seasons with the program,” Alexander said. “It has been a wonderful part of my life, and it was so marvelous to have concluded my career with the great excitement of the team, winning all three relays at the state Meet of Champions this year.”

Alexander led the Pirates to their first-ever New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state championship in the 2021-22 season with a 12-0 dual-meet record.

Seton Hall Prep has also dominated the Essex County Swimming Championships under Alexander. Since 1998, the Pirates have won the Essex County title every year that a meet was held.

Chris Boyle, a 2013 Seton Hall Prep graduate, will take over as the head coach, after serving as Alexander’s assistant. “I am extremely pleased to be succeeded by my assistant, Chris Boyle, who knows our tradition so well, having been a swimmer in our program himself, and who has made substantial contributions to our program’s recent success in his time as my assistant coach,” Alexander said.

Boyle was a collegiate swimmer at Rowan University and currently teaches science at Seton Hall Prep, while Alexander will continue to teach theology at the Prep.

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep