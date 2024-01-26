Seton Hall Prep hockey goes 1-2 for week, moves to 7-6

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-2 last week to drop its record to 7-6 on the season. On Monday, Jan. 15, the Pirates defeated St. John Vianney, 6-1, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

In the second period, the Pirates scored four goals to the Lancers’ one goal. Freshman Evan Redman opened the scoring with his first goal off of a turnover on a wrist shot. Senior Nicholas Schneider made it 2-0 on an assist by junior Harrison Kloss. Junior Matthew Smith made the score 3-0 on assists by sophomore John Renzullo and freshman Ryan Murray.

After St. John Vianney scored, Schneider made it 4-1 on assists by seniors Christopher McIntyre and Hudson Rocheville. In the third period, McIntyre scored on assists by Schneider and junior Andrew Tralongo and Renzullo closed out the scoring on assists by Colaker and Ryan Murray. Junior goalie Colin Burke had 16 saves.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Codey, the Pirates lost to Delbarton, 4-0. Burke had 23 saves on the night.

On Sunday night, Jan. 21, the Pirates traveled to Sport-O-Rama in Monsey, N.Y., to take on St. Joseph (Montvale) and lost to the Green Knights, 5-3. McIntyre scored two goals, while Renzullo scored one goal. Smith and Schneider each had two assists and Tralongo had one assist.