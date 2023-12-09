Seton Hall Prep hockey returns strong core

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team will open the 2023-24 season on Monday night, Dec. 11, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange against Bergen Catholic.

First-year head coach Brian Monteverdi (SHP Class of 1984), along with his assistants – Kevin Crane, Steve Ruggiero and David Tomeo – are looking forward to the season.

Among the top returnees are seniors Nicholas Schneider (forward, 13 goals and 17 assists last season), Christopher McIntyre (forward, 7 goals and 7 assists), Hudson Rocheville (defense, 4 goals and 9 assists), Dhruv Thakare (defense, 3 goals and 4 assists), Colin Aker (forward, 1 goal and 3 assists) and Anthony DiPaolo (forward, 1 assist); and juniors Matt Smith (forward, 10 goals and 8 assists), Andrew Tralongo (forward, 4 goals and 2 assists) and William Murray (forward, 2 goals).

Junior goalie Colin Burke appeared in one game last year, while junior Luke Ench and sophomore Vincenzo Distasio are first-year varsity goalies.

Monteverdi recently commented on the upcoming season. “I am very optimistic about the upcoming season. The team has been working very hard in practice and we have very good team leadership in seniors Nicholas Schneider, Christopher McIntyre and Hudson Rocheville. There is a strong sense of brotherhood in the locker room and a positive sense of energy. I truly believe we will surprise a few teams in the Gordon Conference. It is truly an honor coaching the team that one of my mentors, coach John Warchol, coached and to be reconnected to the program that I had so much success in.”

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep