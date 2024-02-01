Seton Hall Prep hockey team blanks St. Peter’s Prep

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game of the week, the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team defeated St. Peter’s Prep, 5-0, on Monday, Jan. 22, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Junior Luke Ench had 10 saves to record his first varsity victory and shutout. After the game, Ench said, “It feels great. The team played great in front of me, which gave me a lot of confidence as the game moved on.”

Senior Hudson Rocheville opened the scoring with 3:13 left in the first period on a wrist shot from between the circles on assists by seniors Nicholas Schneider and Christopher McIntyre. Junior Matthew Smith made it 2-0 on an assist by McIntyre with 6:23 left in the second period. Freshman Ryan Murray made it 3-0 on an unassisted goal with 1:08 left.

In the third period, Smith scored his second goal on assists by McIntyre and Rocheville and sophomore Zachary Cumming scored his first goal of the season on assists by sophomore John Renzullo and senior Dhruv Thakare.

The SHP point scorers this season are Schneider (12 goals and 10 assists), Murray (10 goals and five assists), McIntyre (eight goals and 12 assists) and Smith (seven goals and 10 assists).