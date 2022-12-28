Seton Hall Prep hockey team drops two tough games to Pope John

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week the Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team dropped two tough matches to Pope John to drop to 1-4 on the season.

On Monday, Dec. 19, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange, the Lions defeated the Pirates 3-1.

Trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Pirates tied the score at 1-1 on a goal by senior Bohn Ench, assisted by juniors Michael Kelly and Anthony DiPaolo, with 11:17 left in the second period. The score remained the same until Pope John took the lead with 3:36 left in the third period and added an empty-net goal with :08.1 left. Seton Hall outshot Pope John 24-17.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Pirates traveled to Skylands Ice World in Stockholm, N.J., and dropped a 3-2 decision to Pope John. With SHP down 2-0 in the second period, sophomore Andrew Tralongo scored on assists by sophomores Matthew Smith and Dylan Gibbs to cut the Pope John lead to 2-1 with 3:24 left. Pope John extended its lead to 3-1 just 1:40 later. In the third period, junior Hudson Rocheville scored to bring the Pirates closer, to 3-2. Again, Seton Hall outshot Pope John, 33-28.